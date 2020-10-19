Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Get Best Smartphones Deals

Best Smartphones Deals on Flipkart: Flipkart Big Billion Days sale began on 16 October and will last till 21 October. During the Big Billion Days sale, other than offers and discounts on smartphones, laptops, electronic gadgets, clothes. During this sale, Flipkart has also announced some purchase offers where customers can get an instant discount of 10 percent on SBI Bank credit and debit cards. From today onwards, i.e. 17 October, Amazon is also hosting the Great Indian Festival Sale, which will last till 23 October.

Best Smartphones Deals

Apple

iPhone SE (2020) is now sold at a beginning price of Rs 26,999. Recently Apple gave a price cut on three iPhone models, including iPhone SE (2020), reducing it to Rs 39,900 from Rs 42,500. The iPhone XR price was also slashed down to a starting price of Rs 42,900 from Rs 52, 500. On Flipkart, it can be bought at a starting price of Rs 37,999. iPhone 11 Pro Max costs at a starting price of Rs 79,999, lesser from Rs 1,01,200.













Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S20+ was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 77, 900. As per the teaser on Flipkart, Galaxy S20+ can now be bought at a starting price of Rs 49,999. Galaxy S10+ 256 GB storage variant will also be sold at Rs 54,999.









Moto

Moto E7 Plus is available at Rs 8,499, less by Rs 500. During this sale, Moto G9 can be bought at Rs 9,999, less from Rs 11,499. Moto Fusion+ will be sold at Rs 15,999, Rs 1,000 less than the launch price i.e. Rs 11,499. During this Flipkart sale, Moto G9 will be sold at Rs 9,999. Moto Edge+ will be available at a discount of Rs 10,000 which was launched at Rs 74,999, but during the sale, it can be bought for Rs 64,999. iQOO 3 will also be sold at a discounted price of Rs 29,990.













Poco

Poco M2 is available at a discount of Rs 500, making it 10,499 (6 GB RAM+ 64 GB). The Poco M2 Pro is now being sold at a starting price of Rs 12,999, less by Rs 1,000.













Realme

Realme C11 is available at an initial price of Rs 6,499, less by Rs 1,000. Realme 7, launched at an initial price of Rs 14,999, can be bought at Rs 13,999 on Flipkart. Realme X3 Superzoom costing Rs 29,999 is now priced at Rs 24,999.









Xiaomi

Xiaomi product Redmi Note 8 will be sold at a discount of Rs 1,000. It will be available at a starting price of Rs 11,499. Redmi K20 Pro will be available at a beginning price of Rs 22,999, lesser than Rs 24,999. Mi 10 5G is at Rs 47,999, discounted by Rs 2,000.









Oppo

Oppo A52 got launched for Rs 16,990 and is sold at Rs 12,990. Oppo F15 is also available at a discounted price of Rs 18,990. Oppo A31 is now sold at Rs 11,990, lesser by Rs 3,000. Oppo A5s which was launched at Rs 9,990, is now available at Rs 7,990.









Asus

Asus ROG Phone 3 is sold at a starting price of Rs 49,999. Asus is offering 'No Cost EMI' of 3, 6 and 9 months on for Bajaj FinServ, Flipkart Cardless Credit, and Credit card and Debit card from all banks associated with Flipkart. Besides this, SBI Bank cards holders can get a 10 percent instant discount.









First time on sale

Several smartphones are going on their first sale during this Big Billion Days sale. These smartphones include Google Pixel 4a, Samsung Galaxy F41, Realme 7i and Xiaomi's Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro, and Realme 7 Pro.