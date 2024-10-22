Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Great Discount on iPhone 15; Check Offers

As Diwali approaches, e-commerce giants offer big discounts, and Flipkart’s Big Diwali Sale is no exception. Running until October 31, the sale features incredible deals across categories, including electronics. If you’ve been considering an upgrade, now might be the perfect time as Flipkart offers major discounts on the popular iPhone 15, making it available at a much more affordable price.

iPhone 15 Discount During the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, the iPhone 15 (128GB variant) is available at a discounted price of ₹57,999, down from its original price of ₹69,900. This 17% discount on the flagship smartphone makes it an attractive deal for buyers looking to upgrade. But the savings don’t end there. You can combine this discount with various bank and exchange offers to get an even better price.

iPhone 15 Bank and Exchange Offers In addition to the flat discount, buyers can avail of an extra ₹1,000 off on non-EMI credit card transactions from all banks. For those using SBI credit cards with EMI transactions, there’s a 10% discount of up to ₹1,250 on orders over ₹4,990. If you own a Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, you’ll receive 5% cashback on your iPhone 15 purchase. Furthermore, the exchange offers are particularly enticing, with up to ₹57,200 off on the iPhone 15 when you trade in an old smartphone. The exact discount depends on the condition and model of your current device, so ensure it’s in good shape to maximize your savings.

Why Buy the iPhone 15? The iPhone 15 brings several key upgrades over its predecessor, including the powerful A16 Bionic processor, enhanced battery life, and an improved 48MP primary camera—an upgrade from the iPhone 14’s 12MP sensor. It also features the Dynamic Island, a design feature previously exclusive to the Pro models. With all these features and the deep discounts, the iPhone 15 is a compelling choice during this Diwali sale.

