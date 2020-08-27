Flipkart Mobile Bonanza: Apple, Xiaomi and Realme mobiles get discounts

Recently, there were significant sales on Amazon India and Flipkart. Now a new Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale is here specifically for smartphones. Here Flipkart gives discounts and offers on smartphones from brands like Apple, Xiaomi and Realme.

The Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale has gone live and will continue until August 28. It is valid on both the website and the mobile application. In addition to the discounts, Flipkart is also offering an additional Rs 1,000 in exchange for your old phone. One of the top deals in this sale is the Apple iPhone SE, which is provided at a discounted price of Rs 35,999. This iPhone that comes for Rs 42,500 is discounted at Rs 13,000 at Flipkart. Another iPhone that is discounted is the iPhone XR, which is at present available at Rs 45,999.

Xiaomi's Redmi K20, which costs Rs 24,999, can be purchased at Rs 19,999 during this sale. This is applicable for the 6GB + 128GB variant of the Redmi K20. The top-end Redmi 20 Pro is available at a starting price of Rs 22,999. There's also the Poco X2, which is available for Rs 17,499. The Motorola Razr folding phone gets a considerable discount that brings its price down to Rs 99,999. However, this is only valid for prepaid transactions.

Among Oppo phones, you can get the inexpensive Oppo A5s for Rs 7,990. It has two rear cameras, a 4,230 mAh battery, and up to 4GB of RAM. The Oppo A12 is also discounted at Rs 10,490.

