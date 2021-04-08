Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale: Get Best Deals on iPhone 11, Poco X3, and More

Flipkart's Mobile Bonanza sale started in India on April 7 and will end on April 11. Flipkart offers discounts on many smartphones, including Realme C12, Poco M3, iPhone 11, Realme 7, Moto G10 Power, and more. Xiaomi is also hosting a Mi Fan Festival 2021 sale from April 8-13 in India for those who haven't. Here are some of the best smartphone deals available during Flipkart's ongoing sale that you should consider before making a purchase.

Best Smartphone Deals Available on Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale

Apple iPhone 11

The iPhone 11 is currently available at a starting price of Rs 46,999, less than Rs 54,900. That means the smartphone is sold at a discount of almost 8,000 rupees.

Asus ROG Phone 3

Asus ROG Phone 3 launched at a starting price of Rs 49,999. This basic variant is now available at Rs 41,999 on Flipkart.

iPhone XR

The basic variant of the iPhone XR is available at Rs 39,999, compared to 47,900. The iPhone still comes with a power adapter and EarPods.

iPhone SE

The iPhone SE was launched at Rs 42,500 in India. On Flipkart, this variant will now cost you Rs 29,999.

iQOO 3

iQOO 3 launched in India at a starting price of Rs 36,990. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant now sells for Rs 24,990.

Moto G10 Power

Moto G10 Power was launched for Rs 9,999 in India. It is now selling at Rs 9,499, a reduction of Rs 500.

Poco M2 Pro

Poco M2 Pro, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant now sells for Rs 14,999, down from Rs 16,999.

Poco X3

Poco X3 is now available at a starting price of Rs 14,999, down from Rs 16,999.

Realme C12

Realme C12 launched in India at Rs 8,999 and is now selling at Rs 7,999 with 3GB RAM + 32GB storage.

Realme 7

Realme 7 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 14,999. It is now available at Rs 13,499.

Redmi 9 Prime

Redmi 9 Prime launched at a starting price of Rs 9,999. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant now sells for Rs 9,499.

Realme Narzo 30A

Realme Narzo 30A is currently selling at a starting price of Rs 8,499, down from Rs 8,999.