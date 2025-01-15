Flipkart Monumental Sale – Great Discounts and Offers on iPhone 16

The Flipkart Monumental Sale, launched just before Republic Day, offers incredible deals on electronics, including smartphones, wearables, and laptops. Among the highlights is the iPhone 16, now available at a significantly reduced price, making it the perfect time for a smartphone upgrade.

iPhone 16 Pricing and Offers

The iPhone 16, originally priced at ₹79,990 for the 128GB variant, is now available at just ₹69,999 during the sale—a flat 12% discount. Buyers can also take advantage of additional savings through bank and exchange offers.

Bank Offers andExchange Offers:

HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions: 10% off, up to ₹1,500 (minimum transaction ₹4,999).

HDFC Bank Credit Card transactions: 10% off, up to ₹1,000.

Buyers can save up to ₹42,150 when exchanging an old smartphone, with the final value dependent on the device’s model and condition.

Why Consider the iPhone 16?

The iPhone 16 offers several key upgrades, making it a worthy investment for tech enthusiasts:

Enhanced Camera Features: A redesigned camera layout, including a 48MP fusion camera and a 12MP ultrawide lens, supports spatial recording for Apple Vision Pro, delivering superior image quality.

Next-Gen Chipset: Powered by the A18 chip and 8GB RAM, it ensures smooth and powerful performance.

AI-Powered Intelligence: A dedicated camera control button enables access to Visual Intelligence, enhancing photography and functionality.

With flagship performance, cutting-edge features, and Apple Intelligence, the iPhone 16 stands out as a top-tier smartphone. If you're looking to upgrade, the Flipkart Monumental Sale offers an excellent opportunity to grab this device at an unbeatable price. Don’t miss out!