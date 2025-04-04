Flipkart Offers Huge Discount on iPhone 16: Bank and Exchange Offers

iPhone 16 Discount on Flipkart

The iPhone 16 (128GB) was initially priced at ₹79,900, but Flipkart now offers it for just₹74,900—a 6% discount. In addition to this price cut, customers can furtherreduce costs through exclusive bank and exchange offers.

Bank Offers:

₹4,000 instant discount on ICICI BankCredit Non-EMI, Credit, and Debit Card EMI transactions.

₹2,500 off for Flipkart Axis BankCredit Card Non-EMI users.

Exchange Offer:

Trade in your old smartphone and getup to ₹41,150 off, depending on the device’s model and condition.

With these combined offers,buyers can unlock incredible savings and bring home the iPhone 16 at anunbeatable price.

Is the iPhone 16 Worth It?

Apple introduced itsAI-driven Apple Intelligence system with iOS 18.2, making the iPhone 16 one ofthe first AI-powered iPhones. The A18 chip and 8GB of RAM power the device, ensuring smooth and powerful performance. It boasts a 6.1-inchSuper Retina XDR display, delivering stunning visuals with vibrantcolours.For photography enthusiasts,the iPhone 16 features a 48MP Fusion primary camera paired with a12MP ultrawide lens, allowing users to capture sharp anddetailed images.

At this discounted price, theiPhone 16 presents an excellent opportunity for users looking to upgrade to apremium smartphone with the latest technology.