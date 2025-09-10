Flying to Dubai for iPhone 17 Pro Max Could Actually Save You Money

Apple has officially launched its iPhone 17 lineup, and as expected, price comparisons across countries have already begun dominating conversations. In India, the new iPhones are once again among the costliest, sparking the familiar debate about whether it’s cheaper to buy them abroad. And surprisingly, for the iPhone 17 Pro Max, the math suggests that you could actually fly to Dubai, purchase the phone, and return — all while spending less than you would if you bought it at a store in India.

Sticker shock in India

The iPhone 17 series starts at ₹82,900 for the base model, while the first-ever iPhone Air is priced at ₹1,19,000. The iPhone 17 Pro comes in at ₹1,34,900, and the high-end iPhone 17 Pro Max hits a steep ₹1,49,900 in India. The pricing gap between India and other regions such as the UAE, Hong Kong, Vietnam, and the US has once again highlighted how Apple devices cost significantly more here.

Why Dubai looks tempting

In the UAE, the iPhone 17 Pro Max carries a price tag of 5,099 AED, which converts to roughly ₹1,22,500. That alone makes the phone nearly ₹27,400 cheaper than in India. Even when you add the cost of a return flight from New Delhi to Dubai, it still turns out to be the more economical option.

As per Skyscanner, the cheapest two-way ticket from Delhi to Dubai is priced at ₹22,619. Combine that with the Dubai price of the iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the total cost comes to about ₹1,45,100. That’s nearly ₹4,800 less than what you’d pay if you walked into a Delhi Apple store on launch day.

A closer look at the travel plan

For example, a SpiceJet itinerary shows a flight departing from New Delhi on September 19 — the same day the iPhone 17 Pro Max goes on sale — with a layover in Pune before reaching Dubai. After purchasing the device, you could fly back the very next day on a nonstop flight to New Delhi at 11:10 AM. The entire trip, including the phone purchase, still ends up being cheaper than the Indian retail price.

The bigger picture

Of course, this is largely a theoretical exercise. Nobody realistically suggests booking international travel solely to buy an iPhone. After all, this calculation doesn’t factor in expenses such as hotels, food, or local travel in Dubai. Still, the comparison exposes just how stark the pricing disparity is.

Customs duties, import taxes, and other regional factors play a big role in why Apple prices its products differently across markets. While Indian customers pay a premium with all taxes included in the sticker price, in the US and other countries additional local taxes apply at checkout, ranging from 5–10 percent depending on the state.

Beyond Dubai

The UAE isn’t the only place where Apple fans get a better deal. In Hong Kong, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is almost ₹34,300 cheaper than in India. Even with a round trip to Hong Kong costing as low as ₹28,100, buyers there also come out ahead. Similar pricing gaps are visible in Japan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

For Indian customers, these comparisons are a reminder of how global price variations shape buying decisions. While most will still buy their iPhone 17 in India, the Dubai option certainly makes for an interesting — and surprisingly cost-effective — thought experiment.