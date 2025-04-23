Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for April 23, 2025: Claim Free Skins, Diamonds & More

Live
Garena releases new Free Fire Max redeem codes for April 23, 2025, offering players free in-game rewards like gun skins, diamonds, pets, and more. Redeem them now before they expire!
Free Fire Max is one of the most popular battle royale games in India, especially among kids and teens. If you're a fan of the game, there’s great news!
On April 23, 2025, Garena released a new set of redeem codes. These codes let you claim free gaming items that can help improve your performance in the game.
By using these codes, players can unlock:
Gun skins
Characters
Pets
Glue walls
Bundles
Emotes
Diamonds
Garena gives out new codes every day, and players are always excited to use them. These rewards are also available through in-game events, but those usually require you to complete tasks.
Each region has different codes. A code from one region might not work in another.
Codes are 12 to 16 characters long (letters + numbers).
They expire quickly, so use them as soon as possible.
Redeem Codes for April 23, 2025:
FMNBVC012ZXASDF3
FJKLPO123MNBVC67
FCVBNM789POIUYT0
FSDFGH901AZXCVB3
FXCVBN234LKJHGF5
FTREWQ901YUIOP23
FLKJHG890FDSAQW5
FHGFDS234AZXCVB7
FYUIOP456QWERT12
FVBNMC678LKJHGF9
FJHGFD345ZXCVBN8
FNMJKL123ZXCVBH6
FBNMKL456ASDFGY2
FKLJHG890ASDFGH2
FMLKJH567QWERTY9
How to Redeem Free Fire Max Codes:
Go to: https://reward.ff.garena.com/
Log in with your Free Fire account (Facebook, Google, etc.)
Click the redeem code banner
Enter your code and click Confirm
If successful, your reward will be sent to your in-game mail within 24 hours
If you get an error, the code might have expired or already been used.