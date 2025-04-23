Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for April 23, 2025: Claim Free Skins, Diamonds & More

Free Fire Max is one of the most popular battle royale games in India, especially among kids and teens. If you're a fan of the game, there’s great news!

On April 23, 2025, Garena released a new set of redeem codes. These codes let you claim free gaming items that can help improve your performance in the game.

By using these codes, players can unlock:

Gun skins

Characters

Pets

Glue walls

Bundles

Emotes

Diamonds

Garena gives out new codes every day, and players are always excited to use them. These rewards are also available through in-game events, but those usually require you to complete tasks.

Each region has different codes. A code from one region might not work in another.

Codes are 12 to 16 characters long (letters + numbers).

They expire quickly, so use them as soon as possible.

Redeem Codes for April 23, 2025:

FMNBVC012ZXASDF3

FJKLPO123MNBVC67

FCVBNM789POIUYT0

FSDFGH901AZXCVB3

FXCVBN234LKJHGF5

FTREWQ901YUIOP23

FLKJHG890FDSAQW5

FHGFDS234AZXCVB7

FYUIOP456QWERT12

FVBNMC678LKJHGF9

FJHGFD345ZXCVBN8

FNMJKL123ZXCVBH6

FBNMKL456ASDFGY2

FKLJHG890ASDFGH2

FMLKJH567QWERTY9

How to Redeem Free Fire Max Codes:

Go to: https://reward.ff.garena.com/

Log in with your Free Fire account (Facebook, Google, etc.)

Click the redeem code banner

Enter your code and click Confirm

If successful, your reward will be sent to your in-game mail within 24 hours

If you get an error, the code might have expired or already been used.



