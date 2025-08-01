Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today (1 August 2025) – Get Free Diamonds, Skins, Outfits

Garena Free Fire MAX is a popular battle game in India. To make the game more fun, Garena gives out free redeem codes every day. These codes help players get items like outfits, gun skins, diamonds, and more—without spending real money.

Redeem Codes for August 1, 2025:

FHGFDS234AZXCVB7

FTREWQ901YUIOP23

FVBNMC678LKJHGF9

FYUIOP456QWERT12

FJKLPO123MNBVC67

FSDFGH901AZXCVB3

FXCVBN234LKJHGF5

FCVBNM789POIUYT0

FBNMKL456ASDFGY2

FNMJKL123ZXCVBH6

FMLKJH567QWERTY9

FKLJHG890ASDFGH2

FJHGFD345ZXCVBN8

📌 How to Use the Codes: