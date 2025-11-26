Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today (26 November 2025): Get Diamonds, Skins & Rewards
Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today (26 November 2025): Get Diamonds, Skins & Rewards
Garena has released new redeem codes for Free Fire Max today. Players can use these codes to get free rewards like weapon skins, diamonds, gold and characters. These codes work only for a limited time, so redeem them soon.
What Is Free Fire Max?
Free Fire Max is the upgraded version of Free Fire.
It has better graphics, smoother gameplay and improved animations.
The game is available on Android and iOS.
Redeem Codes for Today
FFICJGW9NKYT
X99T-K56X-DJ4X
5FBK-A2QJ-GG3D
FF11-5LMN-KOV9
FFBJ-2786-KH95
FFIC33NTEUKA
ZZZ76NT3PDSH
UVX9PYZV54AC
FFCMCPSJ99S3
FF9MJ31CXKRG
XZJZE25WEFJJ
FF2VC3DENRF5
FF7TRD2SQA9F
FF8HG3JK5L0P
FF5B6YUHBVF3
FFR3GT5YJH76
FFK7XC8P0N3M
FF1V2CB34ERT
FFB2GH3KJL56
FF5B6YUHBVF3
How to Redeem
Go to the official Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site.
Sign in using Facebook, Google or X.
Enter any code and submit.
Rewards will arrive in your in-game mail.