Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today (26 November 2025): Get Diamonds, Skins & Rewards

Garena has released new redeem codes for Free Fire Max today. Players can use these codes to get free rewards like weapon skins, diamonds, gold and characters. These codes work only for a limited time, so redeem them soon.

What Is Free Fire Max?

Free Fire Max is the upgraded version of Free Fire.

It has better graphics, smoother gameplay and improved animations.

The game is available on Android and iOS.

Redeem Codes for Today

FFICJGW9NKYT

X99T-K56X-DJ4X

5FBK-A2QJ-GG3D

FF11-5LMN-KOV9

FFBJ-2786-KH95

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

UVX9PYZV54AC

FFCMCPSJ99S3

FF9MJ31CXKRG

XZJZE25WEFJJ

FF2VC3DENRF5

FF7TRD2SQA9F

FF8HG3JK5L0P

FF5B6YUHBVF3

FFR3GT5YJH76

FFK7XC8P0N3M

FF1V2CB34ERT

FFB2GH3KJL56

How to Redeem

Go to the official Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site.

Sign in using Facebook, Google or X.

Enter any code and submit.

Rewards will arrive in your in-game mail.