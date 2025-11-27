Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today 27 November 2025, Check Active Codes and Rewards

Garena Free Fire Max lets players claim free rewards like diamonds, skins, and weapons using redeem codes. These codes are available for a limited time.

Today’s Free Fire Max Codes (27 Nov 2025)

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFCMCPSEN5MX

FFCMCPSJ99S3

FFIC33NTEUKA

FF9MJ31CXKRG

HNC95435FAGJ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

U8S47JGJH5MG

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

UVX9PYZV54AC

MCPW3D28VZD6

XZJZE25WEFJJ

FF11WFNPP956

BR43FMAPYEZZ

How to Redeem

Go to the Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site.

Log in with Facebook, Google, or X.

Enter the code and submit.

Rewards will arrive in your in-game mail.