Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today (28 November 2025): Claim Free Skins, Diamonds & Rewards

  • Created On:  28 Nov 2025 11:28 AM IST
X

Get the latest Free Fire Max redeem codes for 28 November 2025.

Free Fire Max is popular in India for its smooth gameplay, bright graphics, and daily rewards. Redeem codes make the game even better by giving free skins, diamonds, and loot. Here are today’s working codes. Use them quickly before they expire.

Today’s Active Redeem Codes – Set 1

FFBJ-2786-KH95

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

UVX9PYZV54AC

FFCMCPSJ99S3

FF9MJ31CXKRG

XZJZE25WEFJJ

FF2VC3DENRF5

How to Redeem the Codes

Follow these simple steps:

Go to the Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption website.

Log in with Google, Facebook, X, or VK.

Copy a code from the list.

Paste it into the blank box.

Click Confirm.

Open your in-game mailbox to collect rewards.

Diamonds and gold will go straight to your wallet.

Today’s Active Redeem Codes – Set 2

Use these remaining codes fast:

FF7TRD2SQA9F

FF8HG3JK5L0P

FF5B6YUHBVF3

FFR3GT5YJH76

FFK7XC8P0N3M

FF1V2CB34ERT

FFB2GH3KJL56

FF5B6YUHBVF3

Redeeming codes daily helps players unlock more items without spending money.

