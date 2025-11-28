Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today (28 November 2025): Claim Free Skins, Diamonds & Rewards
Get the latest Free Fire Max redeem codes for 28 November 2025.
Free Fire Max is popular in India for its smooth gameplay, bright graphics, and daily rewards. Redeem codes make the game even better by giving free skins, diamonds, and loot. Here are today’s working codes. Use them quickly before they expire.
Today’s Active Redeem Codes – Set 1
FFBJ-2786-KH95
FFIC33NTEUKA
ZZZ76NT3PDSH
UVX9PYZV54AC
FFCMCPSJ99S3
FF9MJ31CXKRG
XZJZE25WEFJJ
FF2VC3DENRF5
How to Redeem the Codes
Follow these simple steps:
Go to the Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption website.
Log in with Google, Facebook, X, or VK.
Copy a code from the list.
Paste it into the blank box.
Click Confirm.
Open your in-game mailbox to collect rewards.
Diamonds and gold will go straight to your wallet.
Today’s Active Redeem Codes – Set 2
Use these remaining codes fast:
FF7TRD2SQA9F
FF8HG3JK5L0P
FF5B6YUHBVF3
FFR3GT5YJH76
FFK7XC8P0N3M
FF1V2CB34ERT
FFB2GH3KJL56
Redeeming codes daily helps players unlock more items without spending money.