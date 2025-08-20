Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today (August 20): Get Diamonds, Skins, Outfits

Garena Free Fire Max has new codes today.

You can get diamonds, outfits, weapon skins, and other gifts.

The codes work for a short time only.

Use them fast before they expire.

Redeem Codes for August 20

4YHJ-BS7H-SK54

G6HT-43WS-FCV4

MLO9-BVFD-SSZ2

ZSE4-RFVB-GTH8

RTY6-LKM8-FGHJ

QWAS-DXSE-MNBG

XCDE-BVFR-NMKL

IOKM-JHGF-TYGH

ERTY-UJIK-OLPM

OIKJ-U8T7-YHGF

FGTR-45RT-GHTY

JHUY-T567-89IO

SDFG-HJKM-LO09

WERT-56TY-GHJK

XCDS-WE34-56YH

ZXCV-BNMA-SDFG

PLKM-NJUH-YTGF

How to Use Codes