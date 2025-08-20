Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today (August 20): Get Diamonds, Skins, Outfits
Highlights
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for August 20 are out. Claim free diamonds, weapon skins, outfits, and rare rewards before they expire. Check active codes and steps to redeem here.
- Garena Free Fire Max has new codes today.
- You can get diamonds, outfits, weapon skins, and other gifts.
- The codes work for a short time only.
- Use them fast before they expire.
Redeem Codes for August 20
- 4YHJ-BS7H-SK54
- G6HT-43WS-FCV4
- MLO9-BVFD-SSZ2
- ZSE4-RFVB-GTH8
- RTY6-LKM8-FGHJ
- QWAS-DXSE-MNBG
- XCDE-BVFR-NMKL
- IOKM-JHGF-TYGH
- ERTY-UJIK-OLPM
- OIKJ-U8T7-YHGF
- FGTR-45RT-GHTY
- JHUY-T567-89IO
- SDFG-HJKM-LO09
- WERT-56TY-GHJK
- XCDS-WE34-56YH
- ZXCV-BNMA-SDFG
- PLKM-NJUH-YTGF
How to Use Codes
- Go to reward.ff.garena.com.
- Log in with Facebook, Google, VK, or X.
- Paste the code.
- Press confirm.
- Rewards come to your in-game mail.
- Diamonds and gold are added instantly.
