Fuckup Night Volume 4 Hyderabad- Quarantine Edition in Hyderabad

Truepush, a leading customer engagement platform in association with Amazon AWS brings you the highly anticipated event of Fuckup Night Volume 4 Hyderabad- Quarantine Edition. The event aims at bringing out the professional failure stories of successful entrepreneurs in public which mostly includes emerging startups, entrepreneurs, and others.

The selected speaker for the event includes Diksha Dwivedi, founder of Akkar Bakkar, Taran Chabbra, founder of Neeman's shoes, and Upneet Grover, founder of GetMyUni. Each speaker will share their professional failure or fuckups, and the learnings from the same, which would be the value addition to every participant of this free event hosted on Zoom Online. Truepush has partnered with Fuckup Night global movement and is forefronting the event in Hyderabad.

Date of the event: May 9, 2020.

Time: 6 PM- 8 PM

Online Zoom Event

Registration link- https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_R0zAX3qRRgK2Iwk-HTJ5DA

For more information, call us on- 9393500500