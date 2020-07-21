Galaxy Unpacked 2020: Samsung to introduce five new power devices

Galaxy Unpacked 2020: Samsung will introduce "five new power devices" at its upcoming online Unpacked event, revealed TM Roh, who is the President and Head of Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics.

The event is scheduled to take place on August 5.

In a blog post, Roh said that so much has changed since the last few months and in this "new era", they have a "special responsibility" to help society continue to move forward.

"Since I took over the reins at Samsung Mobile six months ago, so much has changed... I consider this new era as the 'Next Normal' and technology - especially mobile technology - has a critical role in it. In just a few months, we've seen our lives change in unimaginable ways. Distance learning, at-home fitness, online concerts, and so much more have all been enabled by mobile technology," Roh said.

"As leaders of the tech industry, we have a special responsibility - and now a true sense of urgency - to help society continue to move forward. So many people are counting on us to give them new ways to communicate, new ways to work, and new ways to connect," he added.

Roh further stated that the new devices will deliver the company's vision to be the innovator of new mobile experiences that flow "seamlessly and continuously".

"At this summer's Galaxy Unpacked, we'll be introducing five new power devices. These devices deliver on our vision to be the innovator of new mobile experiences that flow seamlessly and continuously wherever we go. They combine power with seamless functionality, whether you're at work or play, at home or away. In the Next Normal, you will be empowered to live life to the fullest with these devices in your hand (and in your ears, and on your wrist.)," the post read.