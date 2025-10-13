Garena Celebrates Diwali with “Tu Subah Hai” Music Video and Free Fire Max Update

Garena has released a new animated music video called “Tu Subah Hai” to celebrate Diwali. The video was shared on the Free Fire India YouTube channel and shows an emotional story during the Diwali festival, mixing action and celebration.

The song was made by Akshay and IP, with lyrics by IP Singh. It is sung by IP Singh and Sudhir Yaduvanshi. The music was produced by Hrishikesh Gangan and Akshay Raheja.

Last year, Garena also made a Diwali video called “1/50.”

Diwali Update in Free Fire Max

Along with the video, Garena has added a special Diwali update in Free Fire Max. The game now has Diwali decorations like diyas and rangolis, plus new events, rewards, and a new “Dark Zone” area on the Bermuda map.

The Diwali event started on October 3 and will run until October 26, 2025. Players can log in to get special rewards and complete limited-time missions.