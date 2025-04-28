Live
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 28: Claim Free Rewards, Skins, and Weapons Now
Garena Free Fire MAX players can now claim fresh redeem codes for April 28. Unlock free skins, weapons, and other in-game rewards by redeeming active codes on the official website. Hurry, codes expire soon!
The developer of Garena Free Fire MAX, 111 Dots Studio, has released a fresh set of redeem codes for today, April 28. These codes unlock free in-game items like weapons, skins, and more.
To claim the rewards, players must redeem the codes on the official redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com
Be sure to log in with your game account through platforms such as Google, Facebook, X (Twitter), Apple ID, VK, or Huawei ID. These codes are time-limited and may expire soon, so redeem them quickly.
Why It Matters
Garena Free Fire MAX has become popular in India, especially after the ban on PUBG Mobile. It offers upgraded graphics and exclusive in-game features. By using redeem codes daily, players can collect items that help in battles and level progression.
Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 28
1O5GGB7S9X3Q6F8
Z1W3M5GRJ7E9U2R4
D3JVF5U7G9V1O2I4
FDG9WM1ITVR5BZ8U
FGW9OP2YQME1RU4D
FZN1WE8URPB3OY5I
FQWERT123YUIOP45
FLKJHG890FDSAQW5
FSDFGH901AZXCVB3
FYR3IS7DNF6WB9V
FLQ7VH4CKPN9YX6T
FO1ZTG5HYJB9VXWC
FFNRWTQPFDZ9
FVTCQK2MFNSK
FFMTYKQPFDZ9
FF6WN9QSFTHX
GXFT7YNWTQGZ
FFBYX3MQKX2M
FFMTYKQPLKZ9
FFDMNSW9KG2
FFSKTXVQF2NR
RDNAFV2KX2CQ
How to Redeem Free Fire MAX Codes
Go to: https://reward.ff.garena.com
Log in using your game-linked account (Google, Facebook, etc.)
Enter the 12-character code in the redemption box
Check your in-game mail to collect your rewards