Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 28: Claim Free Rewards, Skins, and Weapons Now

The developer of Garena Free Fire MAX, 111 Dots Studio, has released a fresh set of redeem codes for today, April 28. These codes unlock free in-game items like weapons, skins, and more.

To claim the rewards, players must redeem the codes on the official redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com

Be sure to log in with your game account through platforms such as Google, Facebook, X (Twitter), Apple ID, VK, or Huawei ID. These codes are time-limited and may expire soon, so redeem them quickly.

Why It Matters

Garena Free Fire MAX has become popular in India, especially after the ban on PUBG Mobile. It offers upgraded graphics and exclusive in-game features. By using redeem codes daily, players can collect items that help in battles and level progression.

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 28

1O5GGB7S9X3Q6F8

Z1W3M5GRJ7E9U2R4

D3JVF5U7G9V1O2I4

FDG9WM1ITVR5BZ8U

FGW9OP2YQME1RU4D

FZN1WE8URPB3OY5I

FQWERT123YUIOP45

FLKJHG890FDSAQW5

FSDFGH901AZXCVB3

FYR3IS7DNF6WB9V

FLQ7VH4CKPN9YX6T

FO1ZTG5HYJB9VXWC

FFNRWTQPFDZ9

FVTCQK2MFNSK

FFMTYKQPFDZ9

FF6WN9QSFTHX

GXFT7YNWTQGZ

FFBYX3MQKX2M

FFMTYKQPLKZ9

FFDMNSW9KG2

FFSKTXVQF2NR

RDNAFV2KX2CQ

How to Redeem Free Fire MAX Codes

Go to: https://reward.ff.garena.com

Log in using your game-linked account (Google, Facebook, etc.)

Enter the 12-character code in the redemption box

Check your in-game mail to collect your rewards