Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 18, 2024: Claim Your Rewards Now

Garena Free Fire MAX is an updated version of the popular battle royale game, Garena Free Fire, released in 2020.

The MAX version features improved gameplay, better graphics, new game modes, larger maps, and more.

Players can also personalize their weapons and characters, unlocking rewards as they progress.

The game has become a worldwide hit, offering a range of modes like classic battle royale and team deathmatch to suit different player preferences. Both iOS and Android users can download it, with support for multiple languages.

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire MAX Codes:

1. Visit the official redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

2. Log in using Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK.

3. Paste the redeem code into the text box.

4. Click "Confirm" and then press "OK" in the confirmation pop-up.

5. Once redeemed, collect your rewards in the in-game mail section.

Redeem Codes for December 18, 2024:

- FFPSYKMXTP2H – Pushpa Ring

- VY2KFXT9FQNC – Golden Grace Shotgun

- FFHSTP7MXNP2 – Frosty Furry Bundle + Pet Skin Aurora + Loot Box Spirit Fox

- FFW2Y7NQFV9S – Cobra MP40 Gun Skin + 1450 Tokens

- FFAGTXV5FRKK – AUG Aurora’s Holler + Backpack Aurora’s Watchfox

- XF4SWKCH6KY4 – LOL Emote

- FXK2NDY5QSMX – Poker MP40 Flashing Spade

- AYNFFQPXTW9K – SCAR Megalodon Alpha + 2170 Tokens

- RLXFHW8BTAPE – Cobra MP40 Gun Skin + Diamonds

- FFPRDYPFC9XA – Pushpa Bundle + Gloo Wall Skin

- FC4XSKWQFX9Y – Mystic Aura Bundle

- NPTFYW7QPXN2 – One Punch Man M1887 Skin

- FFAGTXV5FRKH – Frosty Furry (Facepaint) + AUG Aurora’s Holler + Backpack Aurora’s Watchfox

- FV4SF2CQFY9M – December Special Booyah Pass Premium Plus

- FFXMTK9QFFX9 – Golden Shade Bundle

- RDNAFV2KX2CQ – Emote Party

- BLFY7MSTFXV2 – Rose Legendary Emote

- FFWSY3NQFV7M – AK47 Blue Flame Draco

Important Notes:

- You must link your game account to Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK to redeem the codes; guest accounts are not eligible.

- Each code can be used only once, so redeem them as soon as possible.

- The codes expire 24 hours after release, so don’t wait too long to claim your rewards.