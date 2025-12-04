Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for December 4, 2025 – Claim Free Rewards Today
Garena Free Fire Max is an upgraded version of Free Fire. It has better graphics, animations, and gameplay. It was released in September 2021 for Android and iOS.
Redeem Codes for Today:
FF1V2CB34ERT
FFB2GH3KJL56
FF5B6YUHBVF3
FF7TRD2SQA9F
FF8HG3JK5L0P
FFCMCPSJ99S3
FF9MJ31CXKRG
XZJZE25WEFJJ
FFIC33NTEUKA
ZZZ76NT3PDSH
YW2B64F7V8DHJM5
VQRB39SHXW10IM8
These codes give rewards like skins, gold, diamonds, and characters. They only work for a short time, so claim them soon.
How to Redeem:
Go to the official Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site.
Log in with Facebook, Google, or X.
Enter the code in the box and submit it.
You will get the rewards in your in-game mail.
