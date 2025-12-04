Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for December 4, 2025 – Claim Free Rewards Today

Garena Free Fire Max is an upgraded version of Free Fire. It has better graphics, animations, and gameplay. It was released in September 2021 for Android and iOS.

Redeem Codes for Today:

FF1V2CB34ERT

FFB2GH3KJL56

FF5B6YUHBVF3

FF7TRD2SQA9F

FF8HG3JK5L0P

FFCMCPSJ99S3

FF9MJ31CXKRG

XZJZE25WEFJJ

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

YW2B64F7V8DHJM5

VQRB39SHXW10IM8

These codes give rewards like skins, gold, diamonds, and characters. They only work for a short time, so claim them soon.

How to Redeem:

Go to the official Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site.

Log in with Facebook, Google, or X.

Enter the code in the box and submit it.

You will get the rewards in your in-game mail.