Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 28, 2025: Unlock Exciting Rewards!

Garena Free Fire MAX, released in 2020, enhances gameplay, graphics, and maps. It’s a top battle royale game where players can customize weapons, characters, and earn rewards with redeem codes.

Here are the steps to redeem codes:

1. Visit the official redeem page: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

2. Log in using Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK ID.

3. Copy and paste the redeem code into the text box.

4. Click Confirm to proceed.

5. A dialog box will pop up to cross-check. Click OK to confirm.

6. Once redeemed, collect your rewards in the in-game mail section.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 28, 2025:

FFM1VSWCPXN9 – Scorpio Shatter M1014 Evo Gun + 2170 Tokens

P90 X Desert Eagle Ring

Koi Descend, Superjock Dash, Fish Sky wing

Mask Royale - Old Man's Mask, Big Fat Beard, Skeleton Magician Mask

1875 Diamonds

Chromasonic MP40, Destiny Guardian XM8 Evo Gun Skin

M1887 One Punch Man Skin

M1014 Green Flame Draco

Top 5 Evo Bundle

Cobra Bundle

Cobra MP40 + 1450 Tokens

Criminal Ring – Top Criminal (Ghost)

Top 3 Bunny Bundle (India Server)

Golden Shade Bundle

Poker MP40 Ring Flashing Spade

Legendary Paradox Bundle

Cobra Rage Is Back – Emote, Exclusive Emote, Parachuting Animation

Evo Gun M1887 – Sterling Conqueror

LOL Emote

Pirate Flag Emote

Universal Style Ring Event

Golden Glare M1887 Skin

Cobra Fist – Flaming + Frozen Flame + Ninjutsu Theme

Emote Party

Booyah Bling Fist

Naruto Evo Bundle + Rasengan Emote

Red Bunny Bundle

Red Bunny Bundle FFPURTQPFDZ9 – Gloo Wall Royale – Purple Gorilla + Blizzard Brawl

Important Notes for Players:

Link Your Accounts: To redeem the codes, ensure your game account is linked to Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK. Codes cannot be redeemed with guest accounts.

Each redeem code can only be used once, and it will expire within 24 hours, so redeem it as soon as possible to collect your rewards.

What Is Garena Free Fire?

Garena Free Fire is a free-to-play battle royale game that launched on December 8, 2017, and became the most downloaded mobile game in 2019. It features two main modes: Battle Royale and Clash Squad. Free Fire Max offers enhanced graphics and improved features for a better gaming experience.