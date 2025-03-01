Live
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 28, 2025: Unlock Exciting Rewards!
Garena Free Fire MAX, released in 2020, enhances the battle royale experience with improved graphics, new game modes, and customizable rewards.
Here are the steps to redeem codes:
1. Visit the official redeem page: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en
2. Log in using Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK ID.
3. Copy and paste the redeem code into the text box.
4. Click Confirm to proceed.
5. A dialog box will pop up to cross-check. Click OK to confirm.
6. Once redeemed, collect your rewards in the in-game mail section.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 28, 2025:
- FFM1VSWCPXN9 – Scorpio Shatter M1014 Evo Gun + 2170 Tokens
- FFRNGP3HNTQX – P90 X Desert Eagle Ring
- FFANMST2FDZ7 – Koi Descend, Superjock Dash, Fish Sky wing
- FFMSK4TKYDP9 – Mask Royale - Old Man’s Mask, Big Fat Beard, Skeleton Magician Mask
- FFDMNSW9KG2 – 1875 Diamonds
- FFEV0SQPFDZ9 – Chromasonic MP40, Destiny Guardian XM8 Evo Gun Skin
- NPTF2FWSPXN9 – M1887 One Punch Man Skin
- FFM4X2HQWCVK – M1014 Green Flame Draco
- FFVSY3HNT7PX – Top 5 Evo Bundle
- FY9MFW7KFSNN – Cobra Bundle
- FFCBRAXQTS9S – Cobra MP40 + 1450 Tokens
- FVTCQK2MFNSK – Criminal Ring – Top Criminal (Ghost)
- FFEV0SQPFDZ9 – Top 3 Bunny Bundle (India Server)
- FYSCK2TPFFT7 – Golden Shade Bundle
- FF4MTXQPFDZ9 – Poker MP40 Ring Flashing Spade
- PXTXFCNSV2YK – Legendary Paradox Bundle
- FFCBRAX2FTNN – Cobra Rage Is Back – Emote, Exclusive Emote, Parachuting Animation
- FFYNC9V2FTNN – Evo Gun M1887 – Sterling Conqueror
- XF4SWKCH6KY4 – LOL Emote
- FPSTQ7MXNPY5 – Pirate Flag Emote
- FFRINGY2KDZ9 – Universal Style Ring Event
- FFSGT7KNFQ2X – Golden Glare M1887 Skin
- FSTY2KQCFHPX – Cobra Fist – Flaming + Frozen Flame + Ninjutsu Theme
- RDNAFV2KX2CQ – Emote Party
- FST5W7KCTX9G – Booyah Bling Fist
- FFNRWTQPFDZ9 – Naruto Evo Bundle + Rasengan Emote
- FF6WN9QSFTHX – Red Bunny Bundle
- FFPURTQPFDZ9 – Gloo Wall Royale – Purple Gorilla + Blizzard Brawl
Important Notes for Players:
- Link Your Accounts: To redeem the codes, ensure your game account is linked to Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK. Codes cannot be redeemed with guest accounts.
- One-Time Use: Each redeem code can only be used once, and it will expire within 24 hours, so redeem it as soon as possible to collect your rewards.
What Is Garena Free Fire?
Garena Free Fire is a free-to-play battle royale game that launched on December 8, 2017, and became the most downloaded mobile game in 2019. It features two main modes: Battle Royale and Clash Squad. Free Fire Max offers enhanced graphics and improved features for a better gaming experience.