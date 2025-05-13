Live
- AP Chambers urges govt to repeal NALA Act
- Anganwadi golden jubilee celebrations in October: Minister
- Four killed after lorry collides Bolero vehicle in Palnadu
- Bengaluru's Traffic Crisis: A Deep Dive With Police Officials And Zerodha's Kamath
- Forensic Evidence Workshop held
- Gunfight starts between security forces, terrorists in J&K’s Shopian
- Gavaskar: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Unlikely to Play 2027 ODI World Cup
- 1 lakh ‘patta khata’ to be issued as promised
- Former MLA appears before police over Papireddypalle incident
- International Nurses Day held at Kurnool GGH
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for May 13: Unlock Free Diamonds, Skins, and More
Claim exclusive rewards in Garena Free Fire Max using today’s redeem codes for May 13. Get free diamonds, outfits, weapon skins, and more—limited time only.
Garena Free Fire Max has released a fresh set of redeem codes for May 13, giving players a chance to unlock exclusive rewards—completely free. These include:
Rare outfits
Weapon skins
Diamonds
Other premium in-game items
These rewards help enhance gameplay and offer a visual upgrade for characters and gear.
Note:
Codes are time-limited (valid for only 12 hours).
Each code can be used up to 500 times.
Players should redeem them as soon as possible to avoid missing out.
Active Redeem Codes – May 13, 2025
Here is the full list of active codes:
FG4I2L9DN6T1F8E7
FETGERT5G56GJ7N6
FA4I7Y55U6O2Q8E3
FL4TY3N6C7H8K1S2
FC4V9P5D8G3FD2B1
FF1L6A2U8Z5RD3Q7
FX3V6M5C7AD9Y2H8
FZ5R3O9JY7Q1X4I6
FGERT5TG6YE546V7
F5YH456HYT6HGR53
FH6T8F3W7E2Q59L4
FW7K3B6Z5DO9J2R1
FU7N3Q1I2E9KD5O6
How to Redeem Free Fire Max Codes
Go to the official Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption Site.
Log in using Facebook, Google, X (Twitter), or VK.
Copy one of the codes from the list above.
Paste it into the redemption text box and click Confirm.