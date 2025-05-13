Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for May 13: Unlock Free Diamonds, Skins, and More

Garena Free Fire Max has released a fresh set of redeem codes for May 13, giving players a chance to unlock exclusive rewards—completely free. These include:

Rare outfits

Weapon skins

Diamonds

Other premium in-game items

These rewards help enhance gameplay and offer a visual upgrade for characters and gear.

Note:

Codes are time-limited (valid for only 12 hours).

Each code can be used up to 500 times.

Players should redeem them as soon as possible to avoid missing out.

Active Redeem Codes – May 13, 2025

Here is the full list of active codes:

FG4I2L9DN6T1F8E7

FETGERT5G56GJ7N6

FA4I7Y55U6O2Q8E3

FL4TY3N6C7H8K1S2

FC4V9P5D8G3FD2B1

FF1L6A2U8Z5RD3Q7

FX3V6M5C7AD9Y2H8

FZ5R3O9JY7Q1X4I6

FGERT5TG6YE546V7

F5YH456HYT6HGR53

FH6T8F3W7E2Q59L4

FW7K3B6Z5DO9J2R1

FU7N3Q1I2E9KD5O6

How to Redeem Free Fire Max Codes

Go to the official Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption Site.

Log in using Facebook, Google, X (Twitter), or VK.

Copy one of the codes from the list above.

Paste it into the redemption text box and click Confirm.