Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes October 17 2025 Free Diamonds Gold and Skins

Garena Free Fire Max has released new redeem codes for October 17, 2025. Players can use these codes to get free rewards such as weapon skins, gold, diamonds, and characters. These codes are available only for a short time, so use them before they expire.

Garena Free Fire Max is an improved version of the original Free Fire game. It has better graphics, smoother animations, and improved gameplay. The game was released in September 2021 and is available on both Android and iOS.

Redeem codes for October 17, 2025:

K7MJ2Q8LV4RP

F9QK5M1LN3JV

Z4PL9Q2MK8RH

B2QJ7L6KV1MP

M8QH3M9LR5PJ

G3MK1Q7KN2RV

C9QP4M8LV6RJ

Y5QK2K3MR9PV

D6MJ7Q4LP8JR

N1QH5M2KV7RL

J8PL3Q9MN6PV

E7QJ9K4LR1MJ

S4MK6Q7LV3RP

V9QP2M5KN8LJ

O3QH8L9MR2PV

L5MJ1Q3KV7RP

X8QK4M6LN5PJ

R2PL9Q1MK3VH

H6QJ7K8LR9MP

A4MK3Q2LV5RJ

T9QP6M9KN1LV

B7QH2L4MR8PJ

M5MJ8Q3KV6RP

G9QK1M7LN4PJ

Y2PL5Q8MR3VK

D4QJ9K6LN7PV

N8MK3Q9LV2RJ

J1QP7M2KR5LV

E5QH4L8MK9PJ

S6MJ2Q1LV8RP

How to redeem these codes:

Go to the official Free Fire Rewards Redemption website.

Log in using your Facebook, Google, or X account.

Enter the code in the text box and click confirm.

You will get a message once the code is redeemed.

Your rewards will be sent to your in-game mail.

Gold and diamonds will be added directly to your wallet. Other items will appear in the Vault section.

Important tips:

Link your game account to Facebook, Google, or X before redeeming.

Codes work for only 12 to 18 hours after release.

Each code can be used only once.

Guest accounts cannot use redeem codes.