Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes October 17 2025 Free Diamonds Gold and Skins
Get the latest Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for October 17 2025 Claim free diamonds gold weapon skins and characters today Limited time only
Garena Free Fire Max has released new redeem codes for October 17, 2025. Players can use these codes to get free rewards such as weapon skins, gold, diamonds, and characters. These codes are available only for a short time, so use them before they expire.
Garena Free Fire Max is an improved version of the original Free Fire game. It has better graphics, smoother animations, and improved gameplay. The game was released in September 2021 and is available on both Android and iOS.
Redeem codes for October 17, 2025:
K7MJ2Q8LV4RP
F9QK5M1LN3JV
Z4PL9Q2MK8RH
B2QJ7L6KV1MP
M8QH3M9LR5PJ
G3MK1Q7KN2RV
C9QP4M8LV6RJ
Y5QK2K3MR9PV
D6MJ7Q4LP8JR
N1QH5M2KV7RL
J8PL3Q9MN6PV
E7QJ9K4LR1MJ
S4MK6Q7LV3RP
V9QP2M5KN8LJ
O3QH8L9MR2PV
L5MJ1Q3KV7RP
X8QK4M6LN5PJ
R2PL9Q1MK3VH
H6QJ7K8LR9MP
A4MK3Q2LV5RJ
T9QP6M9KN1LV
B7QH2L4MR8PJ
M5MJ8Q3KV6RP
G9QK1M7LN4PJ
Y2PL5Q8MR3VK
D4QJ9K6LN7PV
N8MK3Q9LV2RJ
J1QP7M2KR5LV
E5QH4L8MK9PJ
S6MJ2Q1LV8RP
How to redeem these codes:
Go to the official Free Fire Rewards Redemption website.
Log in using your Facebook, Google, or X account.
Enter the code in the text box and click confirm.
You will get a message once the code is redeemed.
Your rewards will be sent to your in-game mail.
Gold and diamonds will be added directly to your wallet. Other items will appear in the Vault section.
Important tips:
Link your game account to Facebook, Google, or X before redeeming.
Codes work for only 12 to 18 hours after release.
Each code can be used only once.
Guest accounts cannot use redeem codes.