Gionee Max Pro Launched in India; Know Price and Specifications

Gionee has launched Gionee Max Pro in India, and it is available on Flipkart. Priced at Rs 6,999, you can purchase the smartphone starting March 8.

The Gionee Max Pro has been designed to take into account the fact that the average time of use of a smartphone has increased during the pandemic and everyone wants a smartphone that can last all day without problems and without having to compromise its use. . Especially for those who depend on their smartphones for work, study and entertainment.

The main requirement that most users have is a large battery and a large screen, and the Gionee Max Pro gets them both in a very affordable package of Rs 6,999.

The Gionee Max Pro comes with a 6,000 mAh battery, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of ROM (expandable up to 256GB), and a 6.52-inch HD + display. It also has a dual-camera stack on the back: 13MP and 2MP bokeh lens and an 8MP camera on the front for selfies housed in a dewdrop display.

The battery promises 60 hours of calls, 34 days of standby, 115 hours of music, 12 hours of games and 13 hours of video content.

The Gionee Max Pro also comes with other features like Face Unlock, short key Google Assistant support. The smartphone runs Android 10 out of the box and is available in three colours: black, red, and blue.