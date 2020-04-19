Google Adds Coronavirus Testing Centers On Its Search Bar

We all know how the best developed country of the world,United States Of America is fighting with the deadly disease Covid-19. The virus is rapidly spreading in that country and is making millions of people fall under its trap.

The increase in positive cases is the major issue which is making the country worried about. So, the tech giant Google has come up with another technological support by adding the Coronavirus testing centres information to its search bar.

According to sources, the search bar will now display information about more than 2000 testing centres which are located in 43 states of the USA.

Along with this feature, Google is also willing to add the 'Testing' feature on its application. This feature will make people know various resources regarding the Covid-19 outbreak and its testing details as well through its search bar.

The links in the search bar regarding Covid-19 will include the links dropped by Centres Of Disease Control (CDC). Even the online Covid-19 symptom checker of this centre will also be available and makes the user to speak with the health care professionals and if they suspect your symptoms,then the testing information link will also be provided by the local health authorities.