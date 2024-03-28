Google Brings Circle to Search Feature with Translation Function for Android Phones

Google is extending its innovative Circle to Search feature to a broader range of Android devices, introducing new functionality and accessibility enhancements, including a translation function. Initially unveiled in January alongside the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, Circle to Search allows users to search for information directly on their screen by circling or scribbling on content. With its wider rollout, Google aims to make this feature more accessible and useful for Android users.



The Circle to Search powered by AI enables Android users to search for items on their screen without exiting their current apps by circling them. Initially available on the latest Pixel and Samsung flagship devices, including the Pixel 8 series and the Galaxy S24 lineup, Google is now expanding its reach significantly. The feature is rolling out to all currently supported Pixel devices, including the Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 6a, and 7a, along with the Pixel Fold and the upcoming Pixel Tablet shortly.



The upcoming One UI 6.1 update will also benefit Samsung users, which will introduce Circle to Search to the Galaxy S23 series, Z Fold 5, Flip 5, and Tab S9 series. While availability details for other Android devices are limited, a hint in a Samsung support document suggests potential availability by October.



In addition to the wider rollout, Google is integrating a translation feature directly into Circle to Search, eliminating the need for a separate translation app. Users can now translate on-screen text with a single tap, streamlining the process and enhancing workflow efficiency, especially for dealing with foreign languages in documents, PDFs, or webpages.



Furthermore, Google is enhancing the shopping experience within Search by offering more personalized style recommendations for apparel, shoes, and accessories. Users can now receive curated options based on their past preferences, allowing them to rate options with thumbs up/down or swipe actions for better-tailored results in future searches.



In line with these updates, Google is testing trip planning features within Google Search, currently available only for users in the US searching in English. Users can request trip itineraries directly within Search, with recommendations for attractions, restaurants, flights, and hotels neatly organized and easily accessible. Leveraging information from various Google services like Maps and reviews, Google aims to streamline the trip planning process, allowing users to export their itineraries for future reference.



Overall, Google's expansion of Circle to Search and introduction of new features aim to enhance user experience, accessibility, and convenience for Android users, making everyday tasks like searching, translating, shopping, and trip planning more seamless and efficient.