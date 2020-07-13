Google for India 2020 Event at 2 PM Today: Know How to Watch it Live

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, this year, Google is hosting its annual Google for India 2020 event, online. The virtual event will take place today at 2 pm IST. This is the sixth edition of the event, company officials, including CEO Sundar Pichai, will make some announcements about initiatives for Digital India.

Google for India 2020: How to watch live updates

The event will start at 2 pm IST today. To watch the live stream, you can visit the Google India YouTube page or tap the embedded webcast link below.





Google For India 2020: What to expect

According to the invitation we received, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Communications, Electronics and Information Technology and Law and Justice will be attending the event. Speakers will share their vision and path to meet India's needs and "bring the benefits of the digital economy to all."

An official Google tweet revealed that other speakers would include Sanjay Gupta, Google India Country Head and Vice President, Caesar Sengupta, Google Vice President Payments and Next Billion Users and Sapna Chadha, Google Senior Country Marketing Director India and Southeast Asia.

At the first-ever virtual edition of #GoogleForIndia, our product and business leaders will share updates and announcements on our initiatives for Digital India.



Join us for the livestream on 13th July, 2:00 PM.

Don't forget to set a reminder ➡️ https://t.co/j17FAICaPx#G4IN pic.twitter.com/ZzXb2uOWuE — Google India (@GoogleIndia) July 10, 2020

Last year, at the Google for India event, Google Pay for Business was revealed alongside other features for Google Pay, including The Spot Platform, Jobs, tokenised cards, and more. Google Lens received an update to support translation on the go. Phone Line with Assistant allows users to make search queries by dialling a number; it was also announced for free on Google for India 2019.

