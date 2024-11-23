Google Gemini Prepares for a Smarter AI Era

Google recently unveiled the first Android 16 developer preview, offering a glimpse into the future of its AI assistant, Gemini. Observers have noted a new API called "app functions," which may give Gemini agentic capabilities, allowing it to perform actions within apps. According to Mishaal Rahman from Android Authority, this feature could redefine how users interact with AI assistants, bringing them closer to fulfilling their original promise of "doing things for you."

A page on Google's developer site describes app functions as "a specific piece of functionality that an app offers to the system." While the description is vague, documentation provides a practical example: an app developer could use app functions to enable specific actions, such as ordering food. For instance, Gemini might let users order from a favourite Thai restaurant without opening the DoorDash app—a feature that simplifies multitasking.

This development mirrors Apple's strategy for Siri. In iOS 18, Apple updated its app intent framework, enabling developers to expose actions like "order food" to Siri. Although this upgrade is anticipated to roll out in 2025, it signifies a shared direction between Google and Apple toward creating more capable AI assistants.

"Doing things for you" has always been the goal of smart assistants, but practical implementations have been limited. Currently, Gemini's capabilities are confined to retrieving information from apps like Gmail or Google Maps with user permission. Similarly, Apple's Siri introduced a ChatGPT extension in iOS 18 to handle complex queries but still lacks advanced agentic features.

With the groundwork being laid by both companies, the next couple of years could see significant advancements in AI assistant technology. These updates promise to enhance how users interact with their smartphones, making tasks more efficient and intuitive. If Gemini's app functions and Siri's app intents evolve as planned, 2025 might mark a turning point in the utility of AI assistants on mobile platforms. By combining user-centric design and agentic features, Google and Apple are setting the stage for a smarter, more interactive AI era.