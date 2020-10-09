Google Launches Pixel 4a in India at Rs 29,999

Google has finally announced the special price of the Pixel 4a in India. The Pixel 4A will go on sale in India on Flipkart from October 16 at a special price of Rs 29,999. This is the launch price for the Pixel 4a, while the MRP of the device is Rs 31,999.

Both Pixel 4a will be available on Flipkart as Big Billion Day Specials starting October 16. "While the Pixel 4a will continue to be available on Flipkart, Nest Audio will also be available soon at points of sale nationwide at Reliance Retail and Tata Cliq," Google noted.

Pricing for the Pixel 4a was highly anticipated since the phone was launched globally because this is the only Pixel phone to arrive in India this year. The other two, which are the Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5, will not be released, and therefore phone users looking to get Google's Android 11 experience have no choice but to choose the Pixel 4a.

At this price, the Pixel 4a is up against some competent ones, like the OnePlus Nord and OnePlus 7T that comes close to this price, but still, the Rs 29,999 is a pretty aggressive move from Google given that the Pixel 3a was much more expensive phone in India. In fact, it's the kind of price that will allow many people to choose the Pixel 4a over other phones, largely because of its software and camera.

Pixel 4a Specifications

Google says that the Pixel 4a offers the same camera experiences as the Pixel 4 "with a new redesigned hole-punch design, with features like HDR + with dual exposure controls, portrait mode, superior photo, night view with astrophotography and stabilization capabilities video fused. "The rear camera uses a 12-megapixel image sensor, the same one found inside the Google Pixel 4.

The Pixel 4a uses a 5.8-inch OLED screen and has a plastic body with a matte finish.

The Google phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset and has the Titan M security module for added security. The phone comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and a 3140mAh battery. There is Android 11 inside the phone.