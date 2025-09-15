Google May Soon Introduce Live Emergency Video Sharing on Android Phones

Smartphones have become far more than just communication tools—they often serve as a lifeline in moments of crisis. Over the years, both Apple and Google have rolled out features to ensure user safety during emergencies. Now, it looks like Google could be preparing to follow Apple’s lead by allowing Android users to share live video directly with emergency services.

Apple introduced Emergency SOS Live Video in 2024, a feature that lets dispatchers request a live video stream or photos from an iPhone. While the iPhone user cannot save the footage, the dispatcher has the ability to store it for documentation. This system has been praised for giving first responders real-time visuals, helping them assess and react to emergencies more effectively.

Google seems to be building something similar for Android. According to findings from Android Authority, the latest beta version of Google Play Services includes code referencing the feature. Strings such as “Share live video” and “Emergency services will use your camera to view this emergency” were spotted, hinting at what’s to come.

Currently, Google offers a limited emergency video feature—but only on its Pixel phones. Pixel owners can record videos up to 45 minutes long in urgent situations. Once the recording ends, the device automatically shares a link to the video with the user’s chosen emergency contacts after a short delay of 15 seconds. These contacts then have up to a week to download the footage.

While useful, this setup has two notable limitations: the videos cannot be shared directly with emergency services, and there is no option for live streaming. In high-stakes moments where seconds matter, this delay could prove critical.

The new feature spotted in Google’s beta code suggests that the company is trying to close that gap. A live video link sent straight to emergency services could allow dispatchers to see the situation in real time, better guiding users and deploying help.

However, several questions remain unanswered. Google has yet to confirm or officially announce this feature, so there’s no timeline for when it might launch. It’s also unclear whether this live emergency video option would roll out across all Android devices or remain exclusive to Google’s Pixel lineup at first.

If the company does expand it to the wider Android ecosystem, it could mark a significant step in making smartphones even more powerful safety tools. Just as Apple’s feature has proven valuable, a similar move from Google could give millions of Android users the reassurance that help is just a video call away.

For now, users will need to wait for more details. But given the evidence in Google Play Services’ beta, it seems increasingly likely that live video sharing with emergency responders is on the horizon for Android phones.