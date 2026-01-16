IIT Madras Team to Study Positive Outcomes Achieved in Bundelkhand

Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the ‘Har Ghar Jal’ scheme is bringing a major transformation to daily life in rural areas by supplying clean drinking water through household tap connections. To present a clear and realistic picture of this change, impact assessments will now be conducted across various districts of the state by central and state universities, IIT Madras, and international institutions.

At present, the impact assessment process is underway in 11 divisions, including Lucknow, Ayodhya, Prayagraj, and Varanasi. Preparations are being made to assign IIT Madras the responsibility of evaluating the impact in the Bundelkhand region. Meanwhile, impact assessments in the Moradabad, Agra, Meerut, and Devipatan divisions are planned to be carried out by central/state universities and international organizations.