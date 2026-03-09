Google Messages Tests “Tap to Draft” for Safer Smart Replies

Google appears to be refining the way people use Smart Replies in its Messages app, introducing a small but meaningful change that could prevent awkward texting mistakes. A new feature currently being tested in the beta version adds a “Tap to Draft” option, allowing users to review suggested responses before they are sent.

Smart Replies have long been designed to make conversations faster. With a single tap, users can send pre-written suggestions without typing. While convenient, the feature has also been a source of accidental messages. Many users have experienced moments where a quick tap — sometimes while scrolling — instantly sends a response they did not intend to share.

The reported update aims to fix that.

What is the Tap to Draft option?

According to a report from 9To5Google, the feature introduces a new setting within the Messages app that changes how Smart Replies behave. It appears under Messages Settings > Suggestions, positioned just below the Smart Reply toggle.

Users will see two choices that determine how suggested responses are handled:

Tap to Send – This is the existing default option. Selecting a Smart Reply immediately sends the suggested message without placing it in the text field.

Tap to Draft – This new option adds a review step. When enabled, tapping a Smart Reply moves the suggested text into the compose box instead of sending it instantly.

This small adjustment gives users more control. Rather than sending a message automatically, they can now edit, expand, or completely rethink the response before hitting send.

Why this change matters

Messaging is often quick and reactive, which makes accidental taps common. A wrongly sent Smart Reply can feel impersonal, contextually off, or simply embarrassing.

The “Tap to Draft” option addresses this by introducing a buffer between selection and delivery. Users get the convenience of AI-generated suggestions without sacrificing the ability to personalize their responses.

It may also encourage more thoughtful communication. By letting users refine suggested text, conversations can feel more natural and less automated.

The report also notes that the settings description still reflects the older behaviour, suggesting Google may further polish the interface before the feature reaches a wider audience.

Limited to beta users

For now, the feature remains restricted to beta testers. It has been spotted in Google Messages beta version 20260303_00_RC00, where “Tap to Send” continues to remain the default setting.

Interestingly, earlier beta builds had already hinted that Google was exploring ways to make Smart Replies less automatic. This latest test suggests the company is actively working on safer and more user-friendly messaging tools.

There is no official word yet on when — or if — the feature will roll out to the stable version of the app. Like many beta experiments, it may evolve further based on user feedback.

Still, the update signals Google’s focus on reducing friction in everyday communication. Sometimes, the most useful tech improvements are the simplest ones — like giving users an extra moment before a message goes out.