Google, Meta Push Back Against ICE User Data Demands

Major technology companies, including Google and Meta, are reportedly pushing back against growing demands from US immigration authorities for sensitive user information. As the Trump administration intensifies its immigration crackdown, federal agencies are increasingly using legal notices to obtain data and identify people who criticise their activities online.

According to a report by a famous publication, several Silicon Valley companies are delaying responses, challenging broad government requests and strengthening policies that notify users when authorities seek their information. The companies are facing growing pressure to protect customer privacy while maintaining relationships with the Trump administration and preparing for possible congressional scrutiny.

The issue could become more significant if Democrats gain control of Congress following the upcoming midterm elections. Lawmakers are already questioning technology companies over their decisions to share sensitive customer information with federal agencies.

“They need to be prepared to say, under oath, why they did what they did,” said Rep. Shri Thanedar, who co-launched a probe into tech compliance earlier this year.

Over the past year, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which operates under the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), has been monitoring several online platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, TikTok and X. The agency considers certain online activity a potential threat to its officers or immigration enforcement operations.

To obtain user information, federal authorities have increasingly relied on administrative subpoenas. Unlike judicial warrants or grand jury subpoenas, these orders can be issued and approved directly by ICE officials without prior review by a judge. Former officials from both major political parties have described this approach as a significant departure from established procedures.

The scale of these requests is also drawing attention. Google reportedly received around 28,600 US government subpoenas between January and June 2025, with comparable numbers recorded during the second half of the year. Meanwhile, DHS has recently joined forces with the Department of Justice to issue grand jury subpoenas, which carry stronger legal consequences for noncompliance.

Meta disclosed that it provided at least some user information in 88.8 per cent of US government requests received between July and December last year.

Tech companies face growing political pressure

Both Google and Meta are reportedly concerned about the legal and political consequences of their decisions. Meta executives are assessing the possibility of increased Democratic oversight, while Google is also worried that resisting government demands could invite retaliation, including additional scrutiny of its ongoing federal antitrust cases.

Google has defended its approach, saying its procedures are designed to protect customer privacy while meeting legal obligations. The company also stressed that it rejects requests considered overly broad.

Meanwhile, federal authorities maintain that their actions follow established legal requirements. An ICE spokesperson stated that operations are “conducted in accordance with applicable law and policy.”