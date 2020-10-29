Google Pay is Back on Apple App Store

Google Pay, Google's payment application was temporarily taken down from Apple's App Store. The company has confirmed that iOS users might face some issues while using the app in the future. Users noticed that Google Pay was not seen anywhere while searching for the app in the app store. As an alternative, the store was suggesting similar apps for use. A Google spokesperson, speaking about the issue, said that the app was temporarily removed from the App Store and it will be back again, once the fundamental problem has been fixed.

The Google statement further said that a few Apple iOS users might experience insistent payment failures on their transactions shortly.

"Our teams are working to fix it at the earliest. Meanwhile, affected users can reach out to Google Pay support through the app for help," the spokesperson added.

Apologising for the inconvenience, Google mentioned that Android Google Pay users would get non-stop service, and the app will be temporarily unavailable only on the Apple App Store. No time was given for the development work; however, the company guaranteed that users would be able to see the new app update resurface shortly. So users who already have the app installed on iOS devices will probably need to update the app for it to work impeccably.

Earlier in September, Google introduced tokenization on Tez or Google Pay for Android users in India. The feature permitted users to carry out near-field communication (NFC) transactions without needing actually to use their debit or credit bank card. The contactless method of payment required users to register their cards safely on Google Pay only once after which they could carry out transactions on POS terminals and touch and pay portals quickly.

Though, this feature is yet to hit the iOS version of the app.