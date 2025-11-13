Google Photos Gets New AI Tools: Editing, Search & ‘Ask’ Button Rolled Out Globally

Google has announced a big AI update for Google Photos. The app now gets new tools for editing and searching photos. This update uses Google’s Nano Banana AI model and is available in 100+ countries and 17 languages.

AI Editing for Everyone

Before this update, AI editing was only for Pixel 10 users. Now all Google Photos users can edit photos using voice or text.

You can say things like:

“Remove sunglasses.”

“Make everyone smile.”

The AI finds faces and edits each one naturally. It can also add special styles to make photos look artistic or cinematic.

New Templates and ‘Ask’ Button

Google Photos now has AI templates to create collages and themed edits quickly. These are found under the Create tab.

There is also a new Ask button. You can talk to Google Photos to search or edit.

For example:

“Show my beach photos from last year.”

“Find Diwali pictures.”

Suggestion Chips show quick options to help you do tasks faster.

AI Search Expanding

The AI search feature, which works with natural language, is live in the US and will soon be available in over 100 countries. It helps you find photos without scrolling for long.