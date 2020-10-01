Google Pixel 4a to launch on October 17 in India

Google Pixel 4a: Google released its latest Pixel phones last night. Unfortunately, the new Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G will not arrive in India. Instead, Google will bring the Pixel 4a to India, and it has now also confirmed the launch date.

Google confirmed the India release date for the Pixel 4a in response to a question about the release date. Google Pixel 4a will launch in India on October 17 and will be available for purchase through Flipkart. There is already advertised on Flipkart for the Pixel 4a, but the release date is not yet revealed, and it only says "coming soon". With all the details of the Pixel 4a, only the price remains for Google to reveal.

Google Pixel 4a features a 5.8-inch FHD + OLED screen with HDR + support and Gorilla Glass 3 on top. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor powers the device. Pixel 4a comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. There is only one variant of the phone.

On the Pixel 4a, you get a 12.2-megapixel rear camera with Dual Pixel technology, HDR support, and OIS. It also comes with Pixel camera features like portrait mode, top shot, and night view. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel punch-hole wide-angle camera.

Pixel 4a is powered packed by a 3140 mAh battery with 18 W fast charging support. Its connectivity options include a USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, single eSIM support, and Bluetooth 5.0. As for the software, it runs Android 10 out of the box with Android 11 already available. Pixel 4a only comes in "Black Only" colour.