Google Pixel 5a Gets BIS Certification, India Launch Expected on June 11

The Google Pixel 5a, a successor to its mid-range Pixel 4a, could soon launch in India. Though Google has not yet made an official confirmation, it was reported that an unknown Pixel phone with a model number GR0M2 appeared on the website of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The model is believed to be the Pixel 5a. The new smartphone is expected to launch in the US in June. Last year, Google brought the Pixel 4a as its newest model on the line.

Tipster Mukul Sharma tweeted the BIS listing of the mysterious Google phone bearing the model number GR0M2. He suggested it could be the Pixel 5a.

However, the surface model number does not align with those associated with the previous Pixel series of models. The Pixel 4a, for example, debuted with the model number G025N and the Pixel 3a had G020F.

However, the Google Pixel 5a is expected to be in development for the past few months and would arrive on June 11. It is expected to have almost the same design and shape as the Pixel 4a, albeit with some hardware-level channels.

An updated camera app from the Pixel series recently suggested that the Pixel 5a would come with a punch-hole display design with a smaller cutout for the selfie camera over what we have on existing Pixel phones. Some 3D CAD versions of the Pixel 5a also appeared online, suggesting a plastic build.

Gadgets 360 could not immediately verify the information reported about the Pixel 5a. Therefore, it is safe to consider the details with a pinch of salt.