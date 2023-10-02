Google Pixel Event 2023: Where and when to watch Made by Google 2023 event

2023 has been hectic for tech enthusiasts as there have been back-to-back rolling launch events throughout August and September, and will extend into October. Now, Google is gearing up for its Made by Google 2023 event, which is just two days away, where the company will unveil a range of exciting products, including the Google Pro 8 series smartphones. Check out where you can watch the stream live from the Google event:



When and where to watch the live stream of the Google event



The most anticipated Made by Google event will occur on October 4, 2023, starting at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT. This will be an in-person event at the New York City headquarters. You can stream it live on Google's website and YouTube channel if you can't attend the event.

There were several speculations and leaks well before the big event; we have mentioned some below. Google itself has been blamed for having been the origin of many of these leaks.



Google Pixels 8 and 8 Pro



The show's stars will be the Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, with significant updates. Leaks suggest that the Pixel 8 Pro will retain a 6.7-inch display, while the standard Pixel 8 will have a slightly smaller 6.17-inch display. Camera improvements are anticipated, with the Pixel 8 Pro rumoured to feature a 50MP wide-angle lens, a 48MP ultra-wide lens with macro focus, and a 48MP telephoto lens, possibly with a feature of reading body temperature. The standard Pixel 8 will feature a 50MP wide-angle camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera with macro focus. Leaks suggest that both will offer AI-enhanced features like Magic Editor and DSLR-style controls.

Under the hood, they will be powered by Google's new Tensor G3 chip, with 8GB of RAM for the Pixel 8 and 12GB for the Pixel 8 Pro. The displays may support a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Google will provide seven years of software support for these devices, with the possibility of including a free Pixel Watch 2 with the Pixel 8 Pro.



While prices are not yet confirmed, rumours point to an increase. According to a report from 9TO5Google, the Pixel 8 could start at $699 and the Pixel 8 Pro at $999. Colour options may include grey, black, and pink for the Pixel 8 and sky blue, porcelain, and black for the Pixel 8 Pro.