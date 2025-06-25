Google rolls out AI mode search in India, powered by Gemini 2.5

Google has officially launched its AI Mode search experience in India, bringing advanced, natural search capabilities to users through voice, visuals, and text. Initially piloted in the U.S., this experimental feature is now accessible in English via Search Labs—a platform that allows users to try early Google Search features and provide feedback.

Once activated, AI Mode introduces a dedicated tab in the Google app and search interface. It leverages the powerful Gemini 2.5 model to enhance reasoning and allow for more complex, multi-step queries. Users can input questions through typing, voice commands, or even images, enabling deeper and more intuitive interactions with Search.

This rollout is especially significant in India, where voice and visual search see widespread use. Hema Budaraju, Vice President of Product Management for Search at Google, noted that India leads globally in monthly Google Lens usage. AI Mode is part of Google’s mission to make information universally accessible—regardless of how users choose to ask.

The feature also enables follow-up questions and provides links to diverse sources, offering multiple perspectives on any topic. This aligns with the growing trend of users seeking not just answers, but richer understanding.

Google highlighted that more than 1.5 billion people globally now interact with AI Overviews each month. These AI-generated summaries—featured at the top of search results—have led to a 10% increase in engagement for certain query types in both India and the U.S.