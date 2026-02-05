Google Teases Pixel 10a Ahead of Early Launch, Likely to Keep Affordable Pricing

Google has officially offered a first glimpse of its next affordable smartphone, the Pixel 10a, ending weeks of speculation with a brief teaser that showcases the device’s design and confirms its launch timeline. The new handset, aimed at budget-conscious buyers, appears to carry forward much of what made its predecessor popular while introducing a few refinements.

In a 16-second video uploaded to YouTube, the Pixel 10a is shown in a soft blue shade, closely resembling the Pixel 9a. At first glance, the design looks nearly identical to last year’s model. Notably, Google has continued with its flat, bump-free camera layout, which gives the phone a clean, seamless back and prevents wobbling when placed on a surface — a small but practical design choice that many users appreciate.

Alongside the visual preview, Google confirmed that preorders for the Pixel 10a will begin on February 18, 2026. This marks an earlier-than-usual release, arriving roughly a month ahead of the Pixel 9a’s March debut. The company hasn’t provided a specific reason for the shift, but the earlier timeline suggests Google may be looking to strengthen its presence in the competitive mid-range segment sooner this year.

The teaser also encourages interested buyers to register for email updates, promising an "exclusive offer" for those who sign up.

While Google has remained tight-lipped about the full specifications, leaks have filled in several details. According to tipster Evan Blass, the Pixel 10a could launch in four colour options: Obsidian, Lavender, Berry, and Fog. The Berry variant is said to introduce a new reddish tone, potentially adding a fresh visual twist to the lineup.

Under the hood, the phone is expected to be powered by the same Tensor G4 processor used in the Pixel 9a. Although it’s not the latest chip — the flagship Pixel 10 uses the newer Tensor G5 — the G4 should still deliver dependable performance for everyday tasks, photography, and AI-powered features.

Other rumored specifications include a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, along with a sizable 5,100mAh battery. Charging speeds are tipped to reach 23W, which should comfortably support a full day of use for most users.

In terms of pricing, the Pixel 10a is likely to remain accessible. Since the upgrades appear incremental rather than dramatic, Google may retain last year’s price. The Pixel 9a launched in India at Rs 49,999, and the new model is expected to follow a similar pricing strategy.

Overall, the Pixel 10a seems less like a radical overhaul and more like a thoughtful refinement — sticking to a proven formula while offering just enough improvements to stay competitive in the crowded mid-range smartphone market.