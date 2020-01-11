Google to Remove Notification Requests in Chrome Browser

These days whichever website you visit you get n number of pop-ups with notification requests. And by mistake, if you agree to any of these notifications, your phone will be continuously buzzing. But don't worry, Google has realised that these notifications are irritating and that they spoil the browsing experience. Google is working on removing notification requests in the next release of Chrome.

Google is working on a "quieter" UI for Chrome version 80, mobile and desktop. When the UI is presented to the user for the first time, it will be accompanied by a "dismissible in-product help dialogue" that will explain the new feature.

On Chrome 80, users can choose the new UI manually in Settings. Moreover, the quieter UI will be automatically enabled for users under two conditions: first, for users who usually block notification permission requests and second, on sites with very lower opt-in rates. The automated enrolment will be enabled slowly after the Chrome 80 release while we gather user and developer feedback," Google wrote on the official blog.

Users can opt for quieter prompts or can disable it altogether. To do this, the toggle 'Sites can ask to send notifications' must be enabled through Settings, Site Settings, Notifications and then you need to check on the box that reads 'Use quieter messaging'.

This feature is being slowly but surely rolled out to Canary, Dev and Beta channels, and the final release of Chrome 80 will eventually get it. "Later in 2020, we plan to enable additional enforcement against abusive websites using web notifications for ads, malware or detective purposes," Google further explained.

Also, this system is 'intuitive', and if you have repeatedly been denying notifications across websites, then the quieter UI will automatically get activated.