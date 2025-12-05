Google Unveils Gemini 3 Deep Think, Its Most Powerful AI Reasoning Upgrade

Google has taken another ambitious step in advancing artificial intelligence with the launch of Gemini 3 Deep Think, its most powerful and sophisticated reasoning mode to date. Introduced for Google AI Ultra subscribers within the Gemini app, the new upgrade aims to push the boundaries of how well AI can understand, analyse, and solve deeply layered, multi-step problems across fields such as science, logic, and mathematics.

Touted by Google as its “most advanced reasoning mode yet,” Deep Think is engineered to perform high-level analytical tasks with a level of structure and depth that earlier models struggled to achieve. The company says the feature is built to deliver richer, more logically precise answers, marking a major advancement in the Gemini ecosystem and offering a smarter tool for researchers, students, and professionals who rely on rigorous problem-solving capabilities.

What is Google’s Gemini 3 Deep Think?

According to Google, Gemini 3 Deep Think is designed to handle several lines of reasoning in parallel, allowing the AI to evaluate multiple hypotheses at the same time. This approach helps the system weigh different possibilities before choosing the most accurate or meaningful solution — a key ability for complex, multi-step problems that require both precision and consistency.

In internal benchmarks, Deep Think has set new performance records. On the notoriously demanding “Humanity’s Last Exam” test — which evaluates advanced reasoning without external tools — the model achieved 41.0%, outperforming all previous AI systems. When paired with code execution, it reached 45.1% on ARC-AGI-2, a milestone Google calls “an unprecedented milestone” in automated reasoning.

Google highlighted these accomplishments in a blog post, noting that the system builds upon the success of Gemini 2.5 Deep Think, which earlier this year matched human-level outcomes in global competitions like the International Mathematical Olympiad and the ICPC World Finals. With Gemini 3, the company aims to move beyond conversational AI and develop models capable of solving real-world analytical challenges — not just answering questions, but demonstrating why the answers are correct.

How to Access the New Deep Think Mode

Gemini 3 Deep Think is now available for immediate use. Ultra-tier subscribers can activate it directly in the Gemini app by selecting the “Deep Think” option from the prompt bar and choosing Gemini 3 Pro as the model. The mode functions smoothly across devices, giving users the ability to test its enhanced reasoning power on both basic and highly technical tasks.

Announcing the rollout, the official Gemini account on X posted: “Gemini 3 Deep Think is here. Deep Think is our most advanced reasoning mode that explores multiple hypotheses simultaneously to give you an even more sophisticated output.”

A Strategic Push in the AI Race

The release of Deep Think comes at a pivotal moment in the competitive AI landscape. Google introduced Gemini 3 just last month as its flagship model, surpassing the capabilities of Gemini 2.5 Pro, previously regarded as the company’s strongest system for creative and professional use cases.

With Deep Think integrated into Gemini 3, Google aims to provide an intelligent co-pilot for developers, researchers, and students who routinely engage with demanding logic-based or computation-heavy tasks. Industry experts see the update as a clear signal that Google is committed to strengthening its position in the global AI race — especially as rivals like OpenAI and Anthropic expand their own reasoning-focused models.

By elevating the depth and structure of machine reasoning, Google is making a strong argument that the next era of AI won’t simply revolve around generating text or images. Instead, it will hinge on true analytical thinking, and Gemini 3 Deep Think is its bold step toward that future.