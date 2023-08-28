GOVO launches the all-new GoSurround 300 Soundbar at Rs. 1499

With the festive season upon us, GOVO, arising name in the audio technology industry, is thrilled to present its newestaddition, the GOVO GoSurround 300 Soundbar.In a time marked by celebration and togetherness, this creatively designedaudio device is ready to reshape how individuals immerse themselves in thepleasures of music, movies, and gaming. Despite its compact size, this mini Soundbardelivers an extraordinary audio experience that will leave everyone amazed.



Theconsumer speaker market in India is expected to develop at a compound annualgrowth rate (CAGR) of 9.39% by 2027. Particularly, the demand for homeaudio products, notably Soundbars, remains strong within the Indian market. TheHome Audio Market Size report provides important information about how muchthis industry is currently worth. It also explains how the market is dividedand the potential for growth in this industry. GOVO GoSurround 300 Soundbarstands out with its impressive features. Its premium sound quality, superiordesign, exceptional bass performance, and competitive pricing make it a perfectchoice for consumers. Equipped with 40mm explosive drivers and boasting a peakoutput of 24 watts, it delivers powerful and immersive audio experiences thattruly captivate listeners.

Commentingon the launch of the GOVO GoSurround 300 Soundbar, Mr Varun Poddar, Founderof GOVO, said, “Weare delighted to introduce the GOVO GoSurround 300 Soundbar, where innovationand technology converge. Our aim is to expand our audio products that are ofsuperb quality. As many people are starting to use smart speakers, we'reexcited to offer our customers the GOVO GoSurround 300 Soundbar. With this newproduct, we're confident that we can make our tech-savvy customers happy andgive them an amazing experience of the products.”

Hereare the salient features of the GOVO GoSurround 300 Soundbar:

Immersive 3D Surround Sound: The G0VO GoSurround 300 portable speaker,powered by 52mm drivers, delivers a potent 24-watt output, providing a cinematicaudio experience at home, perfect for gaming marathons, movie nights andeveryday music listening

Dynamic LED Lights: Thedynamic LED lights create the perfect ambiance for any occasion, whether youare enjoying some alone time or hosting a hangout with friends

Long-lasting Battery: Enjoy your favourite music, movies, or gamesfor longer without worrying about recharging. Offers up to 8 hours of playtime

Multiple Connectivity : The Soundbar effortlesslyenables seamless connectivity with a wide range of devices, effortlessly AUX,USB, TF Cord inputs and FM

Bluetooth V5.3: Connect your mobile device automatically andplay your favourite tunes louder and clearer than ever

The GOVO GoSurround 300 Soundbar ispriced at Rs. 5,499/- but is exclusively available for Rs. 1,499/- at Amazonand retail stores across the country. This product comes with a one-yearwarranty and is available in the colour Platinum Black.