GRSE delivers USV Jaldoot to DRDO's Naval Science and Technological Laboratory

Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd has delivered the indigenously developed Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Jaldoot to the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL).

A senior GRSE official claimed that the USV was delivered after successful completion of acceptance trials. NSTL is a laboratory under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Based in Visakhapatnam, NSTL undertakes research and development of naval weapons and related systems such as underwater mines, torpedoes, fire control systems, weapon launchers, targets and decoys.

According to the official, Jaldoot was jointly developed by GRSE and DRDO.

"This is a major achievement and in keeping with India’s thrust towards Atmanirbharta in the defence sector," he said.

The USV is lightweight and has compact dimensions and has been specifically designed for survey and communication missions.

Powered by a rechargeable Lithium-Ion battery, the vessel supports waypoint navigation, station-keeping, and failsafe behaviours. It can integrate various sensors, including an acoustic positioning system for tracking of UUVs, Side Scan Sonar for Search and Rescue missions and 1080p HD camera with night vision capability.

“GRSE is constantly evolving into a developer of modern, state-of-the-art platforms. In 2023, the shipyard also launched a man-portable Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV), in the presence of DRDO chairman Dr Samir V Kamat. The delivery of the USV is testament to the joint R&D efforts of GRSE and NSTL/DRDO in developing in-house expertise as well as leveraging the strengths of indigenous start-ups. An Indian technology start-up partner M/s Rekise Marine has been nurtured in the design and development of Jaldoot,” the official added.

According to sources, the Indian Navy is in the process of inducting and deploying indigenous USVs to perform a variety of roles.

These include surveillance and reconnaissance, electronic warfare, survey and communications, and armed strike missions. The Navy will be sourcing these autonomous vessels from various agencies, depending upon its requirements, in keeping with the challenges faced.