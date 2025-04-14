Chief Minister Revanth Reddy directs collectors to ensure effective implementation of Bhu Bharathi Act

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has instructed district collectors to ensure the effective ground-level implementation of the Bhu Bharathi Act, which was brought forth after extensive study with the aim of providing a permanent resolution to farmers' land-related issues. He emphasised the importance of conducting awareness meetings in every mandal and directed collectors to personally attend these sessions. They are expected to clarify doubts raised by farmers and the public in a language that is easy to understand.

During a Collectors’ Conference held at the Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resource Development Institute (MCRHRD) in Hyderabad, the Chief Minister also provided guidance on the Bhu Bharathi Act, the Indiramma Housing Scheme, and summer drinking water supply plans.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, cabinet ministers, government advisors, senior officials of relevant departments, and district collectors attended the meeting.

Highlighting the importance of the Bhu Bharathi Act and Indiramma Housing Scheme, the Chief Minister described both initiatives as prestigious undertakings of the government. He urged collectors to pay special attention to their on-ground implementation.

He instructed collectors to thoroughly study the Bhu Bharathi Act, noting that in the past, revenue disputes often forced farmers to approach the courts due to a lack of administrative resolution. In contrast, the Bhu Bharathi Act empowers the revenue system to address such issues, with an appeal mechanism also in place. The public must be made aware of these provisions, he added.

Pilot awareness sessions for the Bhu Bharathi Act will be held in Maddur (Narayanpet), Nelakondapalli (Khammam), Lingampet (Kamareddy), and Venkatapur (Mulugu). Collectors have been directed to be present at these mandal-level centres and to ensure similar meetings are conducted in every village with the participation of revenue officials. Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and other ministers will also attend these meetings.

Regarding the Indiramma Housing Scheme, the Chief Minister stated that village-level housing committees’ approved lists should be reviewed by mandal-level committees. Following this review, the lists should be submitted to the respective district in-charge ministers, who will give final approval.

To ensure proper supervision of the entire process, the Chief Secretary has been directed to appoint a special officer for each constituency. These officers will act as coordinators between the Indiramma Committees, mandal committees, collectors, and in-charge ministers.

The Chief Minister also stressed the need for vigilance in ensuring uninterrupted drinking water supply during the summer. He advised collectors to work in coordination with the irrigation, drinking water, and electricity departments. Every village’s water sources and supply must be closely monitored, he added.