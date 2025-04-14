CM Revanth Reddy launches ‘Bhoo Bharati’ portal for permanent land solutions in Telangana

To resolve land disputes and ensuring transparency in land administration, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has urged the state’s revenue machinery to widely promote the newly introduced Bhoo Bharati initiative among the public. Speaking at an event held at Shilpakala Vedika on the occasion of Dr B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti, the Chief Minister dedicated the Bhoo Bharati Act and portal to the people of Telangana.

Explaining the government's vision for a dispute-free land policy in the state, Mr Reddy announced that a comprehensive land database system named Bhoodhaar, akin to Aadhaar, would soon be introduced. This system would contain detailed information on land measurements and boundaries following thorough surveys.

Several dignitaries, including Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy, Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, other cabinet ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, and members of the Rythu Commission, participated in the launch.

Mr Reddy stated that the first phase of Bhoo Bharati would be piloted in four mandals. He emphasised that revenue laws born from public struggles should ultimately aim to provide lasting solutions to land-related issues.

He placed the onus of spreading awareness and implementing the Act squarely on revenue officials. “The aim is to bring revenue officials closer to the people, not to vilify them as was done under previous regimes,” he remarked. He warned that while strict action would be taken against individuals indulging in corruption, the system as a whole would not be targeted unfairly.

The Chief Minister noted that the Act was formulated after considering numerous public opinions and data collected from citizens to ensure permanent resolution of land issues.

He directed officials to conduct revenue conferences in every village, gather farmers' concerns, and address them accordingly. “The success of this initiative depends solely on the dedication of revenue staff, who are like two eyes for the farming community,” he said.

He called for the conduct of public meetings and revenue sessions at the village and mandal levels to raise awareness. “Implement this Act efficiently with everyone’s cooperation. Take it to every village,” the Chief Minister appealed.