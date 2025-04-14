'Why am I ridiculed when I attend functions of other religions', Mamata wonders

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday wondered why she is ridiculed every time she attends the functions of any different religion while stressing that "there is no religion bigger than the religion of loving people".

“Even my surname is changed whenever I attend the religious function of any other religion. Who are those people? We must always remember that religion means unity, sacrifice, respect, love, humanity, peace and culture. There is no religion bigger than the religion of loving people. You cannot win anyone through isolation. If anyone faces any kind of attack, we always stand by them,” the Chief Minister said while addressing the inaugural function of the newly-constructed Kalighat Skywalk and the Hawkers’ Corner at the iconic Kalighat Temple in South Kolkata.

Indirectly referring to the tension and violence at minority-dominated Murshidabad district of West Bengal which had been on the boil since last week after the protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, the Chief Minister requested people not to get trapped into any kind of provocation.

“Everyone has the right to protest peacefully on any issue. But none, whoever, he or she might be, has the right to take law into their hands. Some people might make attempts to instigate. But never fell into that instigation trap. Keeping the head cool is most important,” the Chief Minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister also said that Bengal has the rich heritage of accepting national and global cultures.

On April 12, the Chief Minister had already issued a statement claiming since the Waqf (Amendment) Act will never be implemented in West Bengal, there was no requirement for protests on this issue in the state.

She had also argued that since neither the state government nor her party was responsible for the promulgation of the act, the violence over the protests on this issue in the state was not necessary.

She also subtly said that the actual movement against the act should be directed against the Union government, since the latter was responsible for bringing up the amended Waqf act.