Another key development in GVMC: YSRCP leader Behera Bhaskar Rao meets alliance leaders

Visakhapatnam: A significant political development has unfolded in the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) as YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Behera Bhaskar Rao held discussions with alliance leaders, hinting at a possible shift in political allegiance.

Bhaskar Rao recently met Jana Sena Party (JSP) MLA Vamsikrishna Srinivas, sparking speculation about his political future. Sources suggest that the discussions were centred around future collaboration and realignment within the municipal corporation.

To alter the political landscape of Visakhapatnam, three YSRCP corporators are reportedly set to join the Jana Sena Party. The formal joining is expected to take place soon in the presence of JSP chief Pawan Kalyan. This development is being viewed as a strategic gain for the alliance in the run-up to key political contests in the region.