GTA 6 Delayed Again: New Release Date Set for November 19, 2026

Rockstar Games has delayed GTA 6 again.

The game will now release on November 19, 2026.

The studio said it needs more time to polish the game.

This is the third delay.

The game was first set for Fall 2025, then May 2026, and now November 2026.

Rockstar wants to avoid bugs and technical issues.

They want the game to meet their high quality standards.

GTA 6 has been in development for over ten years.

GTA V, released in 2013, sold more than 220 million copies.

The first GTA 6 teaser broke online viewing records.

The game will release first on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The PC version will come later.

Take-Two, Rockstar’s parent company, has not changed its earnings outlook.

They believe GTA 6 will still perform strongly.

Rockstar often delays games to improve quality.

Fans remain excited and now look forward to late 2026.