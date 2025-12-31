SFI marks 56th Foundation Day with vow to resist commercialisation of education’

Hyderabad: The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) celebrated its 56th Foundation Day at the state office in Hyderabad on Tuesday, issuing a resolute call to resist the increasing commercialisation of the education sector. Marking the occasion, State President S Rajinikanth unfurled the SFI flag and reaffirmed the organisation’s core commitment to its founding principles of independence, democracy, and socialism.

Addressing the gathering, DYFI State Secretary A Venkatesh recalled the historic first Mahasabha held in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, in 1970. He paid tribute to the 277 student martyrs who have laid down their lives in the movement, stating that their sacrifices underpin the organisation’s legacy in defending the right to education. Venkatesh launched a sharp critique of the National Education Policy (NEP-2020), alleging that it aims to reorganise the sector to further a specific ideological agenda. He raised particular concern over the proposed Vikasit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill 2025, warning that it seeks to centralise higher education and undermine federalism by stripping state governments of their administrative rights. He further cautioned that the move to replace the University Grants Commission (UGC) with a unified regulatory umbrella would erode democratic values and institutional autonomy.

The Federation pledged to mobilise students nationwide to protect the right to education and employment for all. In Telangana, the leaders highlighted their consistent opposition to anti-student measures and vowed to intensify struggles for marginalised communities, including Dalits, tribals, and unemployed youth, in the coming months.

The event saw the participation of SFI State Vice President K Ashok Reddy, committee members Lenin Guvera, former joint state secretary R Arvind, and leaders Sriman, Nagender, Prashant Rajinikanth, and Praveen.