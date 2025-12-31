Rs 20.77 crore sanctioned for Sankaraguptham major drain

Vijayawada: The long-standing distress of coconut farmers in Konaseema has finally received decisive government action, with the state government sanctioning Rs 20.77 crore for the modernisation of the Sankaraguptham major drain.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday virtually laid the foundation stone for the works from the office here, reaffirming the coalition government’s commitment to farmers’ welfare and timely resolution of agrarian issues.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Chief Minister said the tears of Konaseema’s coconut farmers had deeply moved the government. “We had assured that an action plan would be prepared within 45 days to resolve this issue. I am happy to say that within just 35 days, concrete steps have been taken, and on the auspicious day of Mukkoti Ekadashi, we are initiating works that will bring relief to farmers,” he said.

Pawan recalled his recent visit to Razole constituency, where he personally witnessed coconut groves damaged due to seawater intrusion and drainage problems. He said nearly 1.5 lakh coconut trees had withered over the years, causing immense hardship to farmers. “Konaseema without coconut gardens is unimaginable. After seeing the situation firsthand and listening to farmers’ anguish of over two decades, I immediately brought the matter to the notice of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu,” he said.

He expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Chief Minister for responding promptly and sanctioning funds despite fiscal constraints.

“The Chief Minister listened to the farmers with empathy and approved the funds without delay. On behalf of Konaseema farmers, I thank him sincerely,” he added.

The Sankaraguptham major drain modernisation works will be taken up from 8.50 km to 16.50 km with desilting, strengthening of embankments on both sides up to 14.50 km, and related infrastructure improvements, at an estimated cost of Rs 20.62 crore.

These works are expected to prevent future damage to coconut plantations and provide lasting relief to hundreds of farmers.

The Deputy Chief Minister also directed officials to focus on encroachments along the drain, noting that about 250 acres had been illegally occupied. He asked the District Collector to take necessary action to clear encroachments alongside modernisation efforts.

Water resources minister Nimmala Ramanaidu participated virtually in the programme.

Razole MLA Deva Varaprasad, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema District Collector Mahesh Kumar, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Commissioner Krishna Teja, senior officials, and coalition leaders were present.

Pawan emphasised that this initiative is only the beginning. He said nearly Rs 4,000 crore would be required for comprehensive modernisation of drains and irrigation canals in the erstwhile East Godavari district, and that expert reports are being studied.